Drama is brewing in H-town. Liam Payne is opening up about his One Direction member Zyan Malik and has mocked Gigi Hadid’s old tweet where she defended her ex. Ever since Malik left the boy band, things have been sour between the former group. Now, the singer has opened up about the Pillowtalk singer.

Advertisement

Recently, the Strip That Down singer made the headlines after allegations of him cheating on his ex-fiance Maya Henry with his new girlfriend, Aliana Mawla spread. These rumours surfaced after photos of Liam and Aliana went viral, and Henry asked to stop spreading photos of “my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

Advertisement

However, Aliana Mawla denied breaking up Liam Payne and his ex-fiance’s relationship. Now, the singer is hitting the headlines after opening up about his relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. In the latest episode of the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast, Liam discussed Malik’s feud with Logan’s brother Jake Paul in 2020 and mocked Gigi Hadid, calling him respectful back then.

Liam Payne said, “Before we go too deep into this, there’s many many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there’s many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side.” Then Logan Paul mentioned the feud and how Gigi Hadid called Jack Paul “irrelevant.” “She tweeted something about getting yourself a respectful man or something,” Liam said. “That one didn’t age very well,” he added.

For the unversed, in September last year, allegations of Zayn striking Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, spread through the internet like wildfire. It was also said that the Dusk Till Dawn singer shoved Yolanda into a dresser and called her a “f**king Dutch sl*t.”

Since then, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who share a daughter, broke up. What are your thoughts on Liam Payne’s words about his ex-One Direction member? Let us know!

Must Read: Top Gun: Maverick Hits $300 Million Mark At Box Office In 4 Days & Tom Cruise Has A Heart Touching Reaction To It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram