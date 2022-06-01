Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial is awaiting its final verdict. After a four-day holiday, the jury resumes deliberation and everyone is waiting for the court to announce the outcome. Both the actors are not present in the Virginia court. But JD fans have done the unthinkable by recreating the Pirates Of The Caribbean ship outside the court. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, the defamation trial took place over the last month in Fairfax County Court in Virginia. Many saw Johnny fans in masses standing outside the premises cheering for their favourite. Amid the talks of the actor not returning for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, fans told him that he will always be their Jack Sparrow.

Advertisement

Amid all of this, Johnny Depp fans have showcased their support for the actor in the sweetest way possible. A truck has been decorated in a way that it looks like the ship from Pirates Of The Caribbean and has been placed outside the Virginia court. It also features an image of JD dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The gesture has been made while the jury is deliberating in the courtroom about Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial. As many know there has been no verdict yet.

Amber Heard fans have been furious to see the Pirates Of The Caribbean ship and accused Depp fans of “jury tampering.”

A user reacted, “Isn’t that Jury tampering?”

“I have a bad feeling Johnny is going to get screwed,” another commented.

A sad Johnny Depp fan wrote, ‘This still won’t uncancel him ,And the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is dead without him.”

A comment read, “This is not normal. This is not due process. This is fucked up and JD’s legal team knows it too”

An Amber Heard follower accused Johnny Depp and his team for planting it. “It wouldn’t surprise me if they arranged it,” read their reply.

Isn’t that Jury tampering? — Mitzi (she/hers) (@nytyogini) May 31, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

Must Read: Top Gun: Maverick Hits $300 Million Mark At Box Office In 4 Days & Tom Cruise Has A Heart Touching Reaction To It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram