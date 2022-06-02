Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case is finally over, and the verdict is out. The internet is buzzing with the news of Depp winning the case. Much like the Pirates of the Caribbean star, his fans are celebrating the verdict. Both Depp and Heard released statements after the judgment was out.

The Aquaman star stated her disappointment over the final results of the trial and said that this pushed us back by years. While her ex-husband thanked everyone who supported him and his legal team. When the trial was going on, many celebrities sided with either one of them, and a few also testified.

Now, as the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict is spreading like wildfire, a few of them have shared their opinion on it. Ashley Benson, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, took to her Instagram and posted a photo of Depp. In the caption, the actress wrote “YESSS” with black heart emojis.

After making comments on the Johnny Depp case, Donald Trump Jr spoke about the verdict and said, “Believe all women … except Amber Heard. $15,000,000 in compensatory and punitive damages to Depp, and perhaps a case that could end the effective rabid femminist [sic] notion that all men are guilty before being proven innocent that we’ve seen as of late. She’s just that terrible!”

Believe all women… except Amber Heard. $15,000,000 in compensatory and punitive damages to Depp, and perhaps a case that could end the effective rabid femminist notion that all men are guilty before being proven innocent that we've seen as of late. She's just that terrible! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2022

Though Amy Schumer didn’t mention any names from what it seems like, her post, which came just after the verdict was out, is in favour of Heard. She quoted Gloria Steinem and said, “Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke. She will need her sisterhood.”

The Boys star Laurie Holden took to her Twitter and praised the final verdict on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. “Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter,” she wrote.

Today justice was served. The verdict of the jury sent a message to the world that abuse has no gender and that facts actually do matter. #TruthWins — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) June 1, 2022

Actress Valerie Bertinelli said, “Elon and his bots will be very busy today.” Valerie also added, “I REALLY shouldn’t be wading into this, but multiple accounts that I follow & respect (lawyers, journalists) don’t like this verdict, so it gives me a great pause. But I’m confused because we saw her caught in multiple lies on the stand. Honest question, what am I missing?”

I REALLY shouldn’t be wading into this but multiple accounts that I follow & respect (lawyers, journalists) don’t like this verdict, so it gives me great pause. But I’m confused because we saw her caught in multiple lies on the stand. Honest question, what am I missing? — 🕊🇺🇦 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) June 1, 2022

Many more celebrities reacted to the news and showed support for Johnny Depp, over his win. This includes Naomi Campbell, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Greg Ellis, and Sharon Osbourne. Meanwhile, it is said that Amber Heard may appeal the verdict.

