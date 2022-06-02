Millie Bobby Brown is all over the headlines since the past few weeks and for all the good reasons. The Stranger Things star is marinating in the glory of Season 4 which is being appreciated and consumed at light speed. The viewership records are close to being broken and might be surpassed any minute as we speak. While her portrayal of Eleven is bringing her all the love, the love in her life is making news ever since she confirmed her relationship with Jake Bongiovi. Turns out today is the day we talk about their PDA.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Millie (18) has been in a relationship with Jake for a substantial time now. It was just November of 2021 when she decided to stop hiding behind the bush and confirm it to the world that yes they are a thing. The post that had the two showcasing their love to the world went viral and had everyone talking about it.

Advertisement

Making its way to the Internet is another PDA filled picture and this one has Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi kissing each other in what seems to be a very special and romantic moment. The photo is going crazy viral and below is everything you need to know about the same. And do not miss the picture.

In a picture that has gone viral on the internet, we can see Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi involved in a steamy kiss. The Stranger Things star is sitting on Jake’s lap. This is not the first time, Brown had put up another picture of them kissing on her Instagram story. Scroll down to see the picture and adore the PDA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧👑 (@milliebbnw)

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown has only widened her fan base with the new season of Stranger Things. The actor will return as Eleven in Vol 2 of Season 4 and also the Season 5 which will be the last one. There are also reports that Brown might even get a special spin-off. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on that.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Can Eat Poop Every Single Day If That Makes Her Look Younger: “I’ll Try Anything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram