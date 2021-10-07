Advertisement

One doesn’t have to be a master of the Box Office to understand the buzz that Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix created there in 2019. The movie that was about an anti-hero not only brought in hoards of cash in the DCEU office but also became the third highest grosser for the studio. It managed to dominate the award season too and has 11 nominations at the following Oscars and won 2 (Best Actor and Best Original Score).

So in that case, one would easily guess that the studio will definitely not what to end the lucrative franchise and juice out as much as they can. There have been talks about a Joker sequel happening for the longest. The rumour mill even gave out possible names to have included in it. But all this while, the people involved including Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips have kept their lips for all this while.

Advertisement

Turns out the leading man has now decided to break his silence and talk about the possibility of Joker 2 and what he feels about it. Phoenix has a confusing answer and below is all you need to know about this most intriguing update of the day.

Talking to The Playlist, Joaquin Phoenix shed light on Joker 2. When asked about the progress in shaping up the sequel, Joaquin was quick to put his side. He said, “I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to —you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know,”

However, the rumours all this while are saying that Todd Phillips has returned to the writer’s seat to shape Joker 2. There is no confirmation whether he will direct. Meanwhile, the buzz is also that the studio has offered Joaquin Phoenix around $50 Million to come back and play the Clown Prince Of Crime again.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Are Ready To Have A Baby: “How About We Start Trying?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube