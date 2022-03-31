Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2 faces a delay in production. Even though the sequel to the 2019 movie based on the DC villain still hasn’t received an official green light, it is being said that the script has hit a bit of a snag. Mostly all the Warner Bros’ successful flicks have gotten a sequel.

The recent release, The Batman, hit the theatres just a month ago and talks about more parts, and spin-offs are already in the air. The Todd Phillips directorial had a monster success and garnered over $1 billion at the box office globally. This makes us wonder why the delay around the script.

According to The Ankler, Joker 2’s script has faced an unexpected delay. However, sadly, it doesn’t state the reason behind it. But the report states that Todd Phillips, who is also the writer of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer, has not yet turned in a draft of the script.

However, even if Joker 2’s script commences by this year, the production can undergo by 2023, and the film can be released in 2024. But all of this is a shot in the dark as nothing is officially confirmed yet. The previous movie made us see Arthur Fleck from a subtly different point of view. Joaquin Phoenix did a marvellous job in turning into the Clown Prince of Crime.

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman featured the supervillain at the end. Several fans were disappointed it was not Phoenix. However, considering that the Matt Reeves directorial was not part of the DCEU timeline, it makes sense to have a new actor, Barry Keoghan, play the character.

Hopefully, the unexpected delay around Joker 2 is the last one, and the script is written soon. Fans and even us have been eagerly waiting to hear more news about the Joaquin Phoenix starrer.

