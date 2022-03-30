Robert Pattinson has become one of the most-discussed actors in Hollywood in the last few weeks ever since his movie The Batman hit the theatres. The film recently crossed the overall collections made by Jack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League in 2017 and 2013 respectively and the numbers keep rising by the day. A few years back, Pattinson had revealed a few disturbing details about his fear of clowns and this one will surely leave you surprised.

For the unversed, The Batman is the newest DC film which opened to raving reviews from fans and critics alike on March 4, 2022. The movie stars actors like Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano in key roles and has been directed by Matt Reeves.

A few days back, a deleted clip of Barry Keoghan’s Joker from the movie The Batman had gone viral across social media platforms. The video left the netizens quite intrigued as they found Barry’s version terrifying and mysterious at the same time. Did you know that Robert Pattinson is not a fan of clowns owing to a dreadful incident from his childhood?

According to The Sun, in an interaction on US Today, Rabert Pattinson said, “The first time I went to the circus somebody died. One of the clowns died. His little car exploded. The joker’s car exploded on him. Seriously. Everybody ran out. It was terrifying”.

However, according to Hollywood Life, during the premiere of Water For Elephants in Germany, Robert Pattinson had admitted that he made the whole thing up. “I said those things. But I actually made the whole thing up. It’s coming back to haunt me. I said it on some show. It was really early in the morning the day after the New York premiere. Someone asked me what my experience with the circus was and I was like, I have nothing interesting to say.”, he said.

