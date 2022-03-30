The Oscars are considered to be one of the most prestigious and dignified award ceremonies in Hollywood. However, the award ceremonies had a few controversies that were in the minds of the people for years. One of them was Angelina Jolie kissing her brother James Haven on the red carpet.

The actress is one of the most acclaimed artists in the world. She is famous for her philanthropy, motherhood, and humanitarian causes. However, an episode in 2000 was hard to ignore and made headlines. Soon the episode ignited rumours of incest and made people cringe at the sight.

Angelina Jolie is well known for wild relationships and erratic life decisions before she met Brad Pitt. However, that particular day was hard for her. A close friend of Angelina’s mom Marcheline, Cis Rundle spoke about the incident that led to the brother-sister’s kiss at the Oscars red carpet.

Talking to Radar Online, Rundle said, “The day she kissed Jamie at the Oscars, it was the first day Marcheline was treated for cancer. They left the hospital together and got ready together. Nobody in the world knew that they spent the day in the hospital. It was like, ‘Look where we’re at now.’ But the world saw something incestual. It was meant to be ‘Here we are.’ They only ever had each other. They had a very tight relationship with each other and their mother.”

Cis Rundle also said that she cared for her eight years in Angelina Jolie’s early days, and said that the actress struggled with self-harming as she was growing up. Rundle said, “She just liked that little bit of pain. She liked that edge. She was a wild child. I knew she was always going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Now Angelina Jolie has come a long way and is a mom to six beautiful kids. She also maintains a close relationship with her brother.

