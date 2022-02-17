Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were some of the biggest, and most loved couples in Hollywood history. Looking at these huge celebs settling down together, fans believed their personal life would also be as posh and luxurious as their professional life. Even though the two don’t live together anymore, did you know at a time of their relationship, they were termed as Hobos?

For the unversed, the now-divorced couple had dated each other for 10 years before they got married in August 2014. The two first meet each out during the making of the spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2004.

Coming back to our topic, back when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were living as a happily married couple, a housekeeper had claimed that their house was a complete mess. The couple who was known for their sharp-dressing sense and gracious looks, reportedly let their kids go crazy all over the house, playing with toothpaste, and even drawing on the walls.

As per the Star Magazine, a source (prob the housekeeper) had revealed, “They live like a couple of hobos, with pizza boxes around them, food left out to spoil, and toothpaste and crayon marks on the walls. It’s actually pretty disgusting.” Furthermore, the source also describes Brad Pitt as a hoarder, for storing all the books and magazines in the house. The source said, “He’s a total hoarder. He’s collected so many books and magazines, he’s just running out of space to store everything. Things just get stashed everywhere and anywhere he can find.”

No wonder people say ‘Never judge a book by its cover’!

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie had filed a divorce from Brad back in 2014. But the final verdict came in 2019. The duo still shares custody over their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie was recently seen making her entry in the MCU universe as Thena in Eternals. Brad Pitt on the other hand will be seen in The Lost City, which is directed by Aaron Nee, Adam Nee. The movie is set to release on 25th March 2022.

