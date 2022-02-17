Singh Is Bliing fame Amy Jackson has now found love once again, and this time she found it in Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass aka Hollywood’s handsome hunk Ed Westwick!

Surprising right?! Well, read to know the whole deet on how Amy’s new beau and what’s brewing between her and ed. Below is everything you need to know.

According to the latest scoop on the actress, Amy Jackson is now no longer single. The British actress who has contributed a lot to the Indian Film Industry is been reported to be dating Hollywood actor Ed Westwick. The two actors have been privately going out together for almost two months. It was noted that Ed, who played the role of Chuck Bass in the famous Tv show Gossip Girls, met Jackson at the Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival and both of them fell head over heels for each other.

Ever since then the duo have been secretly dating each other. As per The Sun, a source said, “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away. Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now.” Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been reportedly seen on the streets of London. The couple was also spent Valentine’s Day together in Paris.

Woah! this sounds no less than a fairytale.

For the unversed, Amy Jackson is quite famous for her contribution to the South Industry. The actress had first made her entry in Tollywood via her debut film Madrasapattinam alongside actor Arya. Amy is also known for her roles in movies like 2.0, Ekk Tha Deewana, Tutak Tutak Tukiya, Singh is Bliing and many more.

Amy was first in a relationship with English-Cypriot businessman George Panayiotou. However, Amy and George split. The now ex duo also shares a son with each other named, Andreas.

What are your thoughts on Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick as a couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

