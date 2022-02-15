Story: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples of B-Town. It’s been almost two years since rumours are their wedding have been going on and they are getting stronger day-by-day. The couple has been head-over-heels in love ever since they began to shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Earlier some reports were strong that the duo will tie the knot in 2020, however, due to the untimely demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and owing to the pandemic, they decided to postpone it to 2021. But again, due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Ranbir and Alia decided to push it to next year, i.e, 2022. But now looks like, all the rumours will soon turn out to be true as the couple is soon going to make the big announcement.

Yes, you heard that right! If all goes well, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will announce their wedding dates soon. The Brahmastra duo may soon announce their the date of their big day as their home sweet home is already ready for them to move it. The latest report suggests, Alia and Ranbir’s Graha Pravesh could happen in their new home Krishna Raj, which is located in the upscale locality of Bandra.

A source close to the couple spilled the beans and told Pinkvilla, “The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower’s first and second floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor’s respectively.”

Reportedly, Krishna Raj is a 15 storey building whose first five floors will be kept for the Kapoors while the other 10 floors will be rented out. Not only that, before moving into Ranbir-Alia’s new abode, Neetu Kapoor will follow their family Pandit’s advice.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her most-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on Feb 15.

