K-Pop superband BTS are returning with ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ on March 10, 12 and 13.

Advertisement

The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.

Advertisement

The concert marks the band’s first gig with a live audience in Korea in approximately two and half years since BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ (The Final) held at the same venue in October 2019.

The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide through a ‘Live Viewing’ event.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys.

They have given blockbuster songs such as ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Idol’ to name a few.

Previous, BTS was in the news when Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, again voiced his scepticism over whether to grant special favours to K-pop superstar band for mandatory military service by its members.

Yonhap News Agency reports that Lee was asked at a campaign event about his views on the long-running issue of whether the septet should be exempted from military service or given other favours for their role in promoting the nation’s image overseas.

“Mandatory military service is a public duty set by the Constitution and we must be prudent about granting exceptions,” he replied.

“We can’t deny (BTS’s) contribution to the nation, but we must be careful because it will be hard to draw the line if we expand (the scope of exceptions) like this,”he said.

Lee made similar remarks in December, saying he would prefer deferring BTS’s military service to granting the members exemptions.

All able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to carry out compulsory military service for about two years.

Exemptions have been granted to international award-winning athletes and classical musicians for their roles in elevating the country’s reputation overseas.

There has also been talk of whether BTS members should be allowed to carry out alternative military duty in recognition of their contribution to South Korea’s national image with their unprecedented Billboard-topping hits.

Must Read: Ekk Deewana Tha Fame Amy Jackson In A Relationship With Gossip Girl’s ‘Chuck’ Ed Westwick? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube