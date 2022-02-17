Priyanka Chopra began her magic from Bollywood but it’s now spread across the globe. The beauty recently won hearts with her portrayal in The Matrix Resurrections. One cannot deny that she has a lot of admirers but she chose Nick Jonas as the one. But did you know, actor Gerard Butler had once wanted to get hitched to her? Scroll below for all the details!

Many wouldn’t know but Priyanka and Gerard were really good friends in the past. While their bond now is unknown, they were constantly connected to each other back in the time. In fact, PeeCee even hosted a party for the Angel Has Fallen actor when he visited India.

It was in 2009 when Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash for Gerard Butler. Giving insights of the party, a source revealed to TOI, “Of course, the party was for Gerard who was completely besotted by Priyanka and kept proposing to her every half hour. It’s become a standing joke rather a ‘kneeling’ joke between them. ‘Will you marry me?’ he knelt and said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She’s clearly not interested on being Mrs Butler.”

Later in 2012, Gerard Butler even confessed his admiration for Priyanka Chopra. “Last year, Priyanka was here (US) and I was going out of town to a wedding. I stay in Malibu and she was coming to party at Malibu and I couldn’t meet. I was even thinking of missing the plane and going and saying hello because I hadn’t seen her in a long time. But we are in touch all the time. I am still single because I am waiting for Priyanka Chopra,” he told IANS.

Well, Priyanka Chopra surely left Gerard Butler heartbroken but she did give her heart to another videsi boy, Nick Jonas.

