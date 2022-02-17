Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Reportedly Getting A Director's Cut; Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Fans, There's A Lot In Store For You!

Spider-Man: No Way Home might be getting a director’s cut soon. It has been two months since the Tom Holland starrer was released, and now it is the third highest-grossing movie of all time in the US and has beaten James Cameron’s Avatar for that. The monumental success of the film is unparalleled, especially considering that it was released in the pandemic era.

Advertisement

The movie sees all three Spideys, Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, share on-screen as they fight the original villains like Green Goblin and Dr Otto Octavius. It has also opened the doors to multiverse for the next MCU projects.

Advertisement

Now, according to WeGotThisCovered, there will be a director’s cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it will release on 11th March. Fans speculate that this extended cut will feature more scenes between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, and other improved VFX, which received criticism upon its theatrical release.

Previously, it was also reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for streaming by the end of the year. While rumours of a theatrical re-release are still afloat and have not been confirmed by either Marvel or Sony. The director’s cut of the Tom Holland starrer reportedly will also have more Matt Murdock scenes.

The movie has swung past Avatar in the US and has made $1.8 billion at the box office worldwide. Talks about a fourth instalment are on the table. Even though there hasn’t been any confirmation yet, Marvel fans yearn for another part of a fantastic franchise.

It will be quite exciting to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home’s director’s cut. All the scenes between Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield received raging reviews so getting to watch more is what anyone would want. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Pete Davidson Supporting Girlfriend Kim Kardashian Through The Drama; Not Scared Of Kanye West?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube