Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one of the most followed couples of Hollywood who also enjoy a huge fan base for their individual work. The couple was last seen in Jonas Brothers’ family roast which instantly took social media by storm. In a recent turn of events, Sophie and Joe were papped on the streets of Los Angeles almost convincing their fans that they are pregnant with a second child.

For the unversed, Joe and Sophie tied the knot in May 2019 through an intimate ceremony and went on to throw a huge party in June that year at Château de Tourreau in France. They had their first child in July 2020, who is now more than a year old. The couple often gets clicked with their daughter Willa and fans love seeing these adorable pictures, making them go viral within minutes.

According to a report by Six Page, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted around Los Feliz on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The couple was seen walking around with Willa and the pictures were quick to spark pregnancy rumours on the internet. Joe, dressed in blue denims, a dark blue jacket, and a pair of slippers, was seen holding baby Willa in his arms while holding a backpack on his shoulder.

Sophie Turner on the other hand was wearing a chic white crop top which made her round belly stand out, making fans wonder if she was pregnant with a second child. She opted for a pair of dark brown sweatpants with a matching jacket tied around her waist. Sophie also opted for a no-makeup look and her brownish red hair stood in contrast with the plain top. Have a look at the pictures going viral on the internet since 14th February.

