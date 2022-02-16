When it comes to celebrities, there are a lot of rumours that float around easily. From celebs being a part of a secret organisation to some being a clone, alien, immortal and what not! The world is filled with such speculations. Keanu Reeves, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and many more such A-listers have quite a few crazy rumours around them.

Though such speculations always turn out to be false, some dedicated fans have made groups dedicated to theories around the celebs. Let’s take a look at some crazy rumours around a few world-famous people.

Keanu Reeves is immortal

Though it started as a joke, many people started to speculate whether it is true. For the unversed, there has been a long-running meme-turned-rumour around The Matrix actor being immortal as there are several historic people who look a lot like Reeves.

Beyonce faked her pregnancy

Though the chances of Keanu Reeves being immortal are extremely less, we would love that rumour to be true. The next one is about Queen B. Several fans speculate that she faked her pregnancy with Blue Ivy. It was rumoured that Beyonce and Jay Z had their first child through surrogacy after a video of the singer during her pregnancy went viral.

The claims were based on the video, in which Queen B’s stomach could be seen folding in a little. However, she made it clear to everyone that this is fabricated and untrue.

Taylor Swift is a clone of former Satanic leader

Yes, you read that right! The web is filled with this rumour around Taylor after a woman named Zeena LaVey, who’s a former high priestess of the Church of Satan, had an uncanny resemblance with the pop singer.

Jennifer Lopez insured her b*tt

A lot of people insure a particular part of their body that too for a fortune. There was a long-running rumour JLo insuring her backside for a whopping $27 million. However, it was obviously just speculation, and Lopez denied it.

Elvis Presley is Alive

If you thought Keanu Reeves being immortal sounded crazy, then we have another in line for you. The King of Rock and Roll, who passed away in 1977, is rumoured to be alive by many people. If that is true then he would be 87 years old today.

Beyonce kidnapped Sia

It seems like Queen B never gets to rest as there is another crazy rumour that floats around her. Back in 2016, a conspiracy theory emerged that Bee had held the singer Sia hostage. This rumour started after Sia expressed that working with the Formation singer is like a writing camp. People misinterpreted this, and there was ever #SaveSia trending.

Keanu Reeves, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez are some of the only few celebrities who have crazy rumours framed around them. Many more such as Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, are a part of such conspiracy theories.

