James Gunn has confirmed that Peacemaker isn’t straight and that it was actually John Cena’s idea. For the unversed, after the 2021 DC movie, The Suicide Squad was released, James confirmed that there will be a spin-off related to Cena’s character. The series premiered its first season, with seven of its eight episodes released already.

The show also opened up to positive reviews from the fans, making it a massive hit and reportedly becoming the most-watched streaming series in the world last month. One of the many reasons behind this could be the series’ raunchy, violent, and hilarious take on the superhero genre.

Now, while speaking with Empire, James Gunn discussed the s*xuality of John Cena’s Peacemaker, and it turns out that the character isn’t straight. The director also revealed that Cena was the one who delved more into the character’s s*xuality, often in the form of improvisation.

While explaining the unique chemistry between John Cena’s Christopher Smith, and Brooks’ character, Leota Adebayo, James Gunn said, “She is his polar opposite in so many ways, politically. She’s a Black, gay woman. He’s a white, straight — nah, he’s not straight [laughs] — white, whatever-he-is male. And yet they really like each other. They have a lot in common.”

“Peacemaker is an interesting character because he’s so f*****-up in so many ways, and then in other ways, he is kind of weirdly forward-thinking. John does improv all the time, and he just turned Christopher Smith into this hyper-s*xualized dude that is open to anything s*xually. I was surprised by that. But I thought, ‘I guess it makes sense that this guy isn’t one-dimensional,'” James added.

After a successful first season of Peacemaker, fans are wanting another season of the John Cena led series. James Gunn has previously said that there are really good chances of that happening.

