Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia & Rubina Dilaik; Here's The List Of Participants Expected To Join The Show

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss’ 15th edition, the makers are now gearing up for their much-loved stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show that saw Arjun Bijlani emerging as the winner, in its last season, is returning with its 12th season. Ever since the news of KKK 12 has surfaced on the web, curiosity around the names of the possible candidates was aroused.

Advertisement

Now looks like, we’ll have to put an end to the speculations around KKK 12 participants. The latest reports on the web have surfaced and apparently, the names of the contestants are out. Read on to know who will be seen in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

According to a report in E24, the possible contestant list has the names of former Bigg Boss contestants. The stunt-based reality show will see Bigg Boss 15’s first runner-up Pratik Sehpal entering the show. Along with that, we will also see same season’s wild card entrant Rajiv Adatia. That apart, the show will also consist of a couple of former Bigg Boss winners.

Bigg Boss 12 winner and Sasural Simer Ka Fame Dipika Kakar will also try her hands at stunts. Winning everyone’s hearts with her style in BB 12, we are all excited to see her slay in KKK 12.

Another winner to grace the show is Prince Narula. After emerging as a winner in Roadies and Bigg Boss, the actor and reality show star will now show his strength and enthusiasm. Just like us, we are sure, his fans too will be equally excited.

Last but not the least, another Bigg Boss winner who is rumoured to be participating in Rohit Shetty’s show is Rubina Dilaika. After lifting Bigg boss 14’s trophy, the TV actress will now be seen doing some stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Well, these are a few names that are doing the rounds of social media. Who are you excited to see doing some stunts? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Makes A Stunning Appearance In Yet Another Revealing Outfit; Netizens Troll & Comment, “Jo Bhi Iske Kapde Silta Hai Uske Haath Katwa Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube