We literally wait for Urfi Javed’s daily city spottings and feels like our day is incomplete till we see her at least once. The actress finally graced her fans and interacted with the paps a while ago as she made her way to a popular restaurant in Mumbai. Urfi wore yet another stunning revealing outfit and got trolled by netizens for the same. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Urfi wore a pretty blue outfit with a bandeau top attached with a bikini pattern short bottoms and had balloon sleeves in one hand. She styled her extraordinary outfit with matching blue heels and donned her signature bold red lips. The actress wore her hair in a sleek high bun with side parting and fringes falling on her face partially.

Urfi Javed surely knows how to make heads turn with her public appearances every single time. Take a look at her pictures below:

That’s quite a statement outfit to make an entry, isn’t it?

Reacting to Urfi Javed’s picture, a troll commented, “Issko kucch zyaada hi garami hoo rahi haa😂” Another troll commented, “Jo bhi iske kadpe silta hai uske hanth katva do 😂” A third user commented, “ska dress designer kon hai … Bhai ..Usko maro pito…” A fourth user commented, “Baapre 😂😂 iski stylist gadhi hai kyah iske tarah 😂” A fifth user commented, “Koi isko hajmola do re baba pet ki gais dimag n chadi ja rhi h 😂😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s yet another head-turning outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

