We literally wait for Urfi Javed’s daily sightings. Our day is incomplete unless the beauty makes a head-turning appearance in the city with her bold fashion attire. Today, Urfi rocked a body exposing knotted pink dress and we can’t take our eyes off her chic fashion sense. And trolls are again having a field day with her bold fashion choice and trolling her donning a body exposing outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Urfi is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 2 million followers on Instagram. One of the reasons why the beauty is so popular on social media is because of how realistic and transparent she’s with her fans. And also, her unconventional fashion sense. The outfits that she pulls off with so much ease and grace is just mind-blowing.

Urfi Javed wore a body exposing pink knotted dress flaunting her curvaceous figure. The actress paired it with a pair of white heels and donned a sleek middle-parting high bun. Urfi accessorised the look with golden statement earrings and her bright smile.

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s video here:

Netizens were quick to react to Urfi’s video and a user commented, “Itna gnda m dressing sense aaj tk kisi ka ni dekha.” Another user commented, “Inke alwa koi nhi phanega yh sirf bollywood, hollywood me hi chalta h” A third user commented, “Aise kapade pehnane se koi na fashionable ni lagta. Thoda baddappan lao.” A fourth user commented, “Now she will wear a polythene 😂” A fifth user commented, “Waa kiaaa design hain drees ka maza aa gaya gazab 👗 ye to main bhi see sakta hoon bhai😂 Kahin bhi catchy Chalana h😂”

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s fashionable outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

