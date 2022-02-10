Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed knows how to make heads turn! Every time she steps out, she grabs everyone’s attention with her bizarre fashion choices. Recently, the reality star got mercilessly trolled when she was wearing high heels and couldn’t walk properly. Once again Urfi is back doing what she’s best at flaunting herself!

A while back, Urfi took to her Instagram account and dropped a video of her grooving to Justin Bieber’s song. In the clip, the digital star is seen wearing a blue and white saree while wearing absolutely nothing beneath. Keeping her hair swept on the right side, she picked a nath and rounded off the look with minimal make-up.

In the clip, Urfi Javed is seen grooving to Justin Bieber’s Sorry song. Well, soon after she posted she received backlash for ‘ruining’ the Indian culture. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Y r u destroying Indian culture at least u shouldn’t do experiments with saree. Many people they follow u wat they r gng learn from such acts. Think again.” Another said, “Ye nanga naach dikhana zaruri h kya tum log ke liye.”

A user even compared her to, “Begum jaan movie ki gulabo.” Check out a few comments below:

Well, Urfi has not always been what she’s now! Earlier in an Insta post, the BB OTT fame had penned a long note on failed career and failed relationships.

An excerpt from her post read, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life that nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking.”

