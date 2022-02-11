Early this month, TV actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh made headlines for allegedly getting ‘engaged.’ Soon after making it ‘official’, their fans and friends couldn’t control the excitement and wished the actor duo for their Insta post. However, later in the evening, Devo and Vishal, in their Insta lives, declared that their ‘engagement’ was a prank. They then announce that they are collaborating for the music video which is titled ‘It’s official’.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-stars were later trolled for their engagement prank and hurting their fans’ feelings. Now during her latest conversation, Devo opened up about her prank and revealed the reason behind it. She revealed that it was a prank to promote their music video.

Speaking to Times Of India, Devoleena said, “It is silly how people assumed that Vishal and I got engaged. Vishal has been one of my best friends since I did Saathiya and the entire world knows it. We were not engaged then, we are not engaged now. He has been my closest friend and people should know that it was just a prank to promote my music video. I was shocked and surprised when so many people, including some of my good friends, called me to wish me for the engagement. How can anyone assume? Social media is filled with such gimmicks and people should know that by now.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee went on to add it was a marketing gimmick for a music video and it was not even something that sounded real. There are pros and cons of social media, and I think we are better off than the millions of people who spread negativity online. We posted something romantic, which is not true. Why is no one asking people who spread negativity? I don’t think I should be blamed or questioned for this. It was a silly prank and people fell for it.”

