MTV Roadies has always been one of the most-followed reality shows of Indian television not just for the high voltage arguments but also for the adventurous tasks. It was previously announced that the new producers of the show are planning to change the format of the show with the new season and Rannvijay Singha will no longer be a part of it. In a recent interaction, Prince Narula has opened up about the new format and the new host of the show, Sonu Sood.

For the unversed, MTV Roadies kicked off in the year 2003 and Rannvijay was the first-ever winner of the title. He went on to become an active host, judge, and mentor on the show, alongside a series of other celebs like Raftaar and Neha Dhupia, amongst others. The upcoming season will be taken over by Sonu Sood and fans seem to have mixed reactions to the new development.

According to Telly Chakkar, ex-contestant and leader of MTV Roadies, Prince Narula opened up about Rannvijay Singha’s absence from the upcoming season. “I don’t know what to say. This time, Rannvijay and the leaders are not a part of the show. The makers wanted to change the concept of the show and do something different. I can imagine us not being on the show, but I cannot imagine not having Rannvijay onboard, as we have seen him growing and our emotions are attached to him”, he said.

Prince Narula explained how fans wouldn’t want a Bollywood style show and said, “The way he hosts the show and handles things, I don’t think anyone can do so. No offense to Sonu Sood as he has done so many things for the country, but when it comes to this show, it’s very different and I hope he maintains it the way we did. The audience doesn’t want to see Bollywood on the show but wants to see normal people who have come out of the show. The audience relate to us. Yuvika said that since we have come out of the same show and are judging it, that’s why people relate to it.”

