Shark Tank India is one of the most discussed reality shows of Indian television at the moment. It is followed closely by several people not just for its educational content on business and growth but also for the dramatic fights between the investors aka Sharks. Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, recently appeared on the Amul topical alongside contestant Niti Singhal and the poster is now going viral across social media platforms.

For the unversed, Niti was grilled on the show by Ashneer when she pitched her idea in front of the Sharks. She developed a brand that focuses on sustainable fashion by making maximum use of a piece of garment. Some of the Sharks were appreciative of her pitch while Ashneer felt that her idea is not a great one and does not have a future. However, Ashneer was later trolled by the netizens when his wife was spotted wearing Niti’s design on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the most recent development, Amul made a poster on Niti Singhal’s pitch and it also included Ashneer Grover’s caricature. The ad said “yeh sabko digest hota hai!” and also pushed the tagline “100% equity on taste.”

The budding fashion entrepreneur shared the topical on Facebook and wrote, “Thank you Amul! I have always been excited to see your hoardings since I was a child. Never thought I could be your Amul girl one day!!”

Ashneer Grover also shared the same topical on his official Instagram handle and congratulated Niti over the feature in the comments section of the post.

Netizens also had hilarious reactions to Ashneer’s post as one said, “Inhe makkhan lagane se kuch nahi hone wala!!”

“😂😂sir apka face ka expression real se match kar rha…😂😂love you from Bihar…inspirational person for me….”, another comment read.

“Cult status is achieved when Amul Cartoon section picks u…” another netizen wrote.

