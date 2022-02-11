It’s Valentine’s Week and to celebrate the same we recently met with Bigg Boss 15 contestants/lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer for a special interview. Sparks between the couple were first seen when they met four months ago on the controversial show and the same is still visible.

Advertisement

During a recent exclusive chat with us, the duo spoke about their relationship, whether their equation has changed over the last few months as well as people assuming it was fake at the start. Read on to know all they had to say.

Advertisement

On being asked how their 4 months together – since meeting each other on Bigg Boss 15 and falling in love, has been, Ieshaan Sehgaal said, “We have been going strong touch wood. Things are going very smooth and all of that. We are in a very positive space, we are happy with each other. Ek dusre ko support kar rahe hai har cheez mai and (are) very grateful, very thankful to God that we met each other.”

Talking about her time with Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer added, “Everything that he said was very apt,” before adding, “Obviously outside the house (Bigg Boss 15 house) there are new different challenges and everything. Par agar Bigg Boss mein humne zhel liye toh real life mein bhi zhel leng. After we cross every obstacle we get back stronger, we are just stronger.”

Talking about people assuming their relationship was fake at the start – as they fell for each other within a week on Bigg Boss 15, and the comments they received, Miesha Iyer said, “Thankfully, by the time we came out of the house people had genuinely started believing that we are very much in love, very much together.” She continued, ”Initially yes, a lot of fingers were badly pointed and everyone was like ‘teen din me pyaar kaise ho sakta hai?’ Par teen din me pyaar nahi hua tha, it was like a week – still less, but ya.”

Miesha further added, “Love has no timeline. They say love at first sight – you fall in love for the first time you see that person. Or sometimes you can be friends with that person for like 6-7 years and then realize that you love that person. So there is no timeline for love, it happens, it happens.”

For more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anupamaa: ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna Opens Up On ‘Lovey Dovey’ Moments With Rupali Ganguly, Says “There’s A Lot Of Mature Romance…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube