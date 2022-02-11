There are times when actors don’t have the best experiences on a shoot. Previously we have seen how Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma had struggled for their dues. Now, Balika Vadhu actor Ankit Gupta is opening up about how the director would not treat him well. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Ankit played a cameo in Pratyusha Banerjee led Balika Vadhu. The actor had just started off and did not know a lot about acting. Things only got worse for him as he was ignored as well as miss treated on sets.

Ankit Gupta told TOI, “I had to face a lot of rejection. A lot of people don’t know this but my first show was Balika Vadhu, I played a cameo role and at that point, I didn’t know anything about acting. I was badly treated there. My director would never take my shot, only the assistants would take shots. They would call me early in the morning and make me sit for the entire day and probably in the evening I would shoot a scene. My director would always be irritated with me and I understand it now. But at that time I could not understand why they were behaving like that with me.”

Ankit Gupta also shared how he didn’t understand anything back then but he does now. “Now, I realise I didn’t know anything about acting. Kuch hota he nahi tha uss time mujhse. When I quit Balika Vadhu I told myself that I am going to work hard and be a good actor. I started working on myself and after a year and a half I got Sadda Haq and then things changed for it,” he added.

Currently enjoying success with Udaariyaan, Ankit Gupta has surely come a long way!

