Nia Sharma always has something or the other enteraining for her massive fan base. After ruling the world of Television, she moved into the space of web space. From Jamai Raja 2.0 to Twisted, she’s done some really versatile roles. One cannot forget her dancing moves in music videos but our latest favourite is her pole dancing! Scroll below for all the details.

It was recently that Nia was grabbing eyeballs for her hot moves in Phoonk Le. The actress dropped yet another chartbuster and netizens were in awe. She even appeared at Bigg Boss 15 and grooved with Salman Khan as they did the hook steps of her latest song.

In a latest video, Nia Sharma oozes oomph as she showcases her song dancing skill. The actress could be seen dressed up in a white and pink sports bra and paired it up with black tights. She leaves her hair open as she performs showcases her moves on the poll.

“Who called it ‘Pole dancing’ and not ‘Maut ka Farmaan’ ..🙂 it’s like signing your own death warrant. @lipsa893 won’t be responsible for it,” Nia Sharma captioned the post.

Many celebrity friends including Priyank Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Shantanu Maheshwari amongst others took to the comment section and praised her dance moves.

“Wow gal,” wrote Rubina Dilaik.

“Fine,” commented Arjun Bijlani.

Check out the post shared by Nia Sharma below:

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma recently opened up about how TV actors are not given enough respect. She even claimed that the situation is much better in the web space.

“I feel, if you are working on a TV set, you’re working day in day out. You’re taken for granted. You’re treated like a mule, not like an actor. I feel that in the world of web series, things are far better and actors are given due respect,” she told SpotboyE.

