Indian Idol 12 not only witnessed Pawandeep Rajan as a winner but also grabbed eyeballs on his personal life. Time and again, Aditya Narayan and the judges were seen teasing him with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal. But are they really dating? Here’s what co-contestant Mohd Danish has to say.

It was the Indian Idol 12 creators that initially pulled the romantic angle. It is often seen that reality shows pull some stunts for TRPs. The previous season of the show even witnessed Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan fake it all for the cameras.

It has been a while that Indian Idol 12 has been wrapped up, but the dating rumours continue. Are Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal really dating could be the question of the season! Co-contestant Mohd Danish still claims that the duo is nothing but really good friends.

When asked if romance is really brewing between the two, Moh Danish told Bollywood Life, “Mujhe toh aise nahi laga.” But he did mention how everyone on Indian Idol 12 sets enjoyed teasing Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan. He even added that every time Aditya Narayan or a judge would do that, the contestants would only add fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, a lot of noise was being made when Arunita recently backed out of a music video that co-starred Pawandeep. Rumours around issues in their friendship and a possible breakup took over the internet. But none of it was true, and Kanjilal only did it because she wanted to keep her focus on singing and not acting.

It was just 4 days back when Arunita Kanjilal celebrated her birthday. Pawandeep Rajan took to Instagram and even dedicated multiple posts to her!

