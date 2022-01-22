Bigg Boss 15 has been entertaining the audience for the last four months and the makers have extended the show for two weeks. Now the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be full of entertainment as Mika Singh and Mithun Chakraborty grace the show, and Rakhi Sawant’s reaction steals the show.

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be a special one as there is going to be a lot of dance performances by host Salman Khan as he pays tribute to the veteran actor. Now the network has shared a promo of the upcoming episode on social media.

Mika Singh and Mithun Chakraborty visit the Bigg Boss 15 show to promote the upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz, which is all set to premiere tonight. In the promo, Rakhi Sawant is seen shocked by Mika Singh’s appearance on the show. As Rakhi was dumbstruck by the singer’s appearance, Salman tells her, “Rakhi, your favourite is here.” Mika asks her, “Hi, Rakhi kaise ho.”

For the unversed, Rakhi and Mika made headlines back in 2006 when Rakhi complained that the Singer had forcibly kissed her at his birthday bash. The controversy is still remembered by many even today. However, the two have moved on after the controversy.

Last year, Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant came face-to-face in front of a coffee shop. They had got papped together. Like mature people, the two exchanged pleasantries and also praised each other.

The latest promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has excited the fans. Now many are waiting to see the interesting conversation between Rakhi and Mika. Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be seen hosting a special segment in the Bigg Boss 15. They will also be spilling some beans.

