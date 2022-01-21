Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Copies Tobey Maguire-Kirsten Dunst Kissing Scene From Spider-Man 2; Read On
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Copies Tobey Maguire-Kirsten Dunst Kissing Scene From Spider-Man 2(Photo Credit: Twitter/Still From Spider-Man)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on air since 2009 and has been rated second on the TRP charts just after Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod joined the cast last year replacing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The show took a leap when Harshad and Pranali joined.

Fans absolutely adore the chemistry between the two and in an upcoming sequence, both Abhimanyu and Akhshara will finally confess their love for each other. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the moment and they couldn’t help but notice their romantic scene has a stark resemblance to Spider-Man’s romantic scene.

In the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopra’s character decides to make a clever proposal to Pranali Rathod’s character and asks her to come at the sunset point. When she reaches there, he is nowhere to be seen. However, she receives a message from him that he’d love her even after his death. This scares Akshara and she admits she loves him.

It is at this point that Abhimanyu appears hanging upside down from a tree and the two of them smile looking at each other. Interestingly, the scene is not a novel one and fans found out the scene has a stark resemblance to the 2002 film Spider-Man 2 kiss scene featuring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai praised Harshad Chopda for doing the scene with dedication. They were seemingly impressed with the actor for practically hanging upside down from the branch of a tree during the scene duration. Netizens even noticed that Harshad’s neck had turned red from all the blood rushing to his head as he hung upside down.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

So what do you think about the fan reactions to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s latest promo? Let us know in the comments.

