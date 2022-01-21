A shock was witnessed when the news of the passing away of Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins broke. It was his father-in-law who found him dead at his Mumbai apartment and informed the family. Now, wife Lizelle D’Souza is opening up about it all and reveals the actual reason behind the extreme step.

Advertisement

Lizelle and Remo were recently in Goa for a wedding. The wifey even shared glimpses of their glamorous looks a day before the unfortunate news. Little did she know that her brother is taking an extreme step in other side of her world.

Advertisement

Confirming the news, Lizelle D’Souza told TOI, “Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life. Daddy has been undergoing dialysis since some time. I don’t know what he did to himself as I am just on my way to Papa’s house. Jason and my dad stayed together.”

Asked if Lizelle knew that her brother was disturbed, Remo D’Souza’s wife broke down and said, “I think he couldn’t come to terms with our mother’s death, which happened in 2018. He was very close to her.”

She also mentioned how she and Remo D’Souza came to know about it all while they were still in Goa. “I just landed an hour ago. Daddy called me in Goa to tell me about Jason. I had gone to Goa to attend a wedding. Remo and I just don’t know what to do. We are in a state of a terrible shock,” Lizelle concluded.

Meanwhile, Remo also took to his Instagram last night and shared a tribute for Jason Watkins. “You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace…REST IN PEACE,” he wrote.

We send love and strength to Lizelle D’Souza and her family.

Must Read: Bharti Singh Says, “Ab To Sasur Ji Bhi Saath Me Cheers Karte Hain” While Talking About Her Bond With Gujarati In-Laws



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube