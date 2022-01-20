Bharti Singh has come to be one of the most funniest and talented female comedians in the Indian television industry. She has appeared on multiple shows over the years to entertain her fans with her talent. Recently the actress/comedian was seen in a chat show called Twinterview, hosted by twin sisters Chinki, Minki. In the show, the comedian opened up on her amazing equation with her in-laws.

For the unversed, the twin sister’s chat show basically invites various celebrities from the Television and OTT industries, and they aim to get amusing answers to some really tough questions. The next episode hosted by the twins will feature ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame.

During her time in the chat show Twinterview, Bharti Singh was asked a few questions by the twin sisters Surabhi & Samriddhi (popularly known as Chinki & Minki), to which the comedian gave some really hilarious replies. When the comedian/actor was asked if her Gujarati in-laws ever drank with her, as they come from the dry state (Gujarat). Replying to this question the comedian hilariously said, “Nahi nahi, ab wo state bhi drinking wali hogai hai. Ab to sasur ji bhi saath me cheers karte hain (No, no. Now that state is also open to drinking. Now even my father-in-law does cheers with us).”

While spilling some more exciting secrets of her Gujarati in-laws, Bharti Singh went on to explain that her Father in law usually calls her and asks her if he should open a liquor bottle for them to drink, while she is busy on sets. Bharti said, “Beta, kholu kya main’ (her father-in-law says this). Main bolti hu, ‘arey ruko na 20 minutes me aari hu.’ Fir bhi wo khol chuke hote hain (‘Dear, should I begin with a drink. I tell him, ‘wait, I am coming in 20 minutes’. He anyway starts drinking by the time I reach home).”

Woah, that’s some really cool in-laws! Aren’t they?

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who comes from a Gujarati background. The couple got married in 2017, and the ceremony was held in Goa. Talking about the work front, Bharti features in The Kapil Sharma show, but it is noted that the performer is on a break as she recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

