Rupali Ganguly is currently one of the top artists on Indian television as netizens couldn’t stop praising her for the portrayal of Anupamaa. The actress is loved for her goofy nature, as she also shares interesting videos on her Instagram. Recently when the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was spotted outside a salon by the paparazzi, she asked them not to click her picture and the reason will leave you in splits.

Advertisement

Her family drama show has been topping the TRP charts since it was first aired back in July 2020. The Rajan Shahi produced show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah in the pivotal roles.

Advertisement

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly can be seen running from paparazzi as she was not keen on letting them take her pictures, she kept on saying, “Maine tel lagaya hai. Mereko 20 minutes de de, main aa rahi hoon (I’ve oiled my hair, give me 20 minutes I’ll be back),” while the photographers kept on telling her, “Madam aap ache lag rahe ho.”

As the video of Rupali Ganguly was shared by the paparazzi Instagram page, fans are having a fun time as netizens showered love on her for her relatable behavior in public.

A user commented, “Monisha will be monisha,” while another wrote, “She is so realistic, I love her,” a third user commented, “jo comedian hote na inki zindagi comedy hojati maine observe kiya,” while a fourth user wrote, “She’s looking like monisha sarabhai irl.”

Apart from Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has worked on many television shows, but the actress gained major recognition for the comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai where she played the character of Monisha. Apart from this, she was also part of shows such as, Sanjivani, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 and many more.

Must Read: Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman Hints At CID’s Return But In A Different Format

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube