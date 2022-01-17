As Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its grand finale, netizens can’t stop speculating the winner’s name. On the other hand, Umar Riaz’ eviction from the last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar has started debate if it was fair or not. The doctor turned model was shown the exit door due to his aggressive behaviour. Although many claims it was unfair, Sidharth Shukla fans termed it as ‘karma’ as his tweet demanding action against the late actor when he had pushed his brother Asim Riaz in the 13th season went viral.

The model has shown his aggression multiple times in the house, especially against co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal during the tasks. Time and again makers along with the host Salman Khan have warned him but there was no progress in his behaviour.

A few years ago when Umar Riaz’ brother Asim Riaz participated in Bigg Boss 13, he was in a constant tussle with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, with whom he also had a physical fight. During the time, Umar had supported his brother and Pratik Sehajpal fans recently dug out his old tweet where he demanded justice for his brother.

Now talking to ETimes, Umar Riaz finally broke his silence about his viral tweet and told the news portal, “I agree that I had said that Sidharth Shukla pushing Asim wasn’t right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself,” he further adds, “It is difficult to control your emotions in this house.”

Meanwhile, post his eviction from Bigg Boss 15 house, Umar’s fans started trending and declared him as Public Winner. There were reports that he’ll be given second chance as a wild card contestant but nothing has been confirmed yet. However, in the latest promo, Rajiv Adatia has returned to the house and he’s here to make housemates stay difficult as they move into the final week.

