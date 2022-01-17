The fake casting rows are happening more than often in recent times. The latest affair to be part of it is Sacred Games 3. Anurag Kashyap, who is one of the directors of the web series, recently called out an Instagram user for the fake casting of the show.

Anurag mentioned the profile of the particular user and called him scamster for fooling people through fake casting. The filmmaker shared a screenshot of the user’s story. In the screenshot, one can see criteria for actors and other details. He also said that he’ll be filing an FIR against him.

While sharing the post, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls, report him. There is no season 3 of Sacred Games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person. Pls beware of this scam stet. There is no season 3 of Sacred Games happening.”

Here’s the post:

Meanwhile, recently in one of our throwback stories, we shared how Anurag Kashyap had rejected Kal Ho Na Ho. He shared that Karan Johar took his rejection too personally.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kashyap said, “I too got the big offers after Satya. Karan Johar asked me to script Kal Ho Na Ho; I was asked to write Tere Naam, Jism. I refused. I refused Kal Ho Na Ho because Karan is the king of romance and I’m a realist. I didn’t want to have problems after taking up a project. It wasn’t personal, but Karan didn’t take my refusal too well.”

However, things sorted out between Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar after the duo collaborated for Bombay Velvet.

