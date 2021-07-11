Nothing can beat KRK on Twitter when it comes to making the most bizarre comments. The man has literally dominated controversy lands with his eccentric comments since May when Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released. But this isn’t the first time the self-proclaimed film critic has brushed shoulders with Bollywood for supremely vague reasons. A year ago, he announced filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s death through his handle.

Yes, you read that just right. Kamaal R Khan, back in 2020 suddenly decided to announce Anurag Kashyap to be dead. He clarified it later calling it a goof-up. But the harm was already done, and Kashyap had already penned a hilarious reply to his announcement. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also the hilarious reply.

KRK’s tweet announcing that Anurag Kashyap has passed away read, “#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!” This tweet in no time reached Anurag, who in his reply tweet wrote, “Kal Yamraj ke darshan hue. Aaj Yamraj khud ghar vapas chhod ke gaye. Bole – abhi to aur filmein banani hain tumhe (Saw Yamraj yesterday. He himself dropped me home today. He said, you have to make more films now).”

Further taking a dig at KRK, a self-proclaimed critic, Anurag Kashyap continued: “Tum film nahi banaoge aur bewakoof/bhakt uska boycott nahi karenge to unka Jeevan sarthak nahi hoga. Unko sarthakta mile isliye vapas chhod gaye mujhe (If you won’t make a film and fools/devotees won’t get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind).”

कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले – अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे। https://t.co/fHuZN6YQ5n — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 14, 2020

KRK was then quick to call it a goof-up. He wrote, “We are very sorry that one of our staff misunderstood the name of #AnuragKapoor with #AnuragKashyap and published the wrong news about Anurag Kashyap Ji. RIP #AnuragKapoor Ji!”

We are very sorry that one of our staff misunderstood the name of #AnuragKapoor with #AnuragKashyap and published a wrong news about Anurag Kashyap Ji. RIP #AnuragKapoor Ji! 👏 https://t.co/8qIzLYaw5w — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) September 13, 2020

Twitterati has a ball discussing the episode that day.

