Kamaal R Khan has some content or the other to provide every single day. The only problem is the fact that none of it is ever positive. After his continuous digs at Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, now he has his bizarre opinions on Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ relationship. Not just that, KRK has already predicted that Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons would make flop actors! Read on for details.

Advertisement

Kamaal took to his Twitter yesterday and made multiple predictions. The first one was, “Prediction 01- Both son of Saif and Kareena won’t be able to become successful actors because of their wrong names.” He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister but only after Sonia Gandhi passes away.

Advertisement

If things weren’t cheap enough, KRK made his next prediction stating Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will get divorced within next 10 years. He also made a blind statement where he said one of the Bollywood actors will only become a big star after his father passes away.

As expected, KRK received a lot of backlash from viewers over his ugly tweets. One of the users made a hilarious prediction as they commented, “Prediction number 5 . The day u will enter in India , tere bahut juttay and thapad parege and tuh media Ke samnay @TheSalman_Khan bhai se mafi mangega.”

Prediction number 5 . The day u will enter in India , tere bahut juttay and thapad parege and tuh media Ke samnay @TheSalman_Khan bhai se mafi mangega. — pank pank (@pangog1980) July 10, 2021

Another wrote, “Kya kha ke aapki maa ne paida kiya hai apko, bahut taras aata hai aap pe”

Kya kha ke aapki maa ne paida kiya hai apko, bahut taras aata hai aap pe — hema satija (@SatijaHema) July 10, 2021

Regarding his tweet that predicted Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ divorce, a user wrote, “Prediction 4..you will die in next 30 yrs..”

Prediction 4..you will die in next 30 yrs.. — CA_Sid (@Sid_chaksu) July 10, 2021

Others criticized KRK for making such personal comments on Nick & PC’s life.

A user commented, “You need to be taught how to be within boundaries. Whatever they may do but you don’t have any right to comment on anyones personal lives.”

You need to be taught how to be within boundaries. Whatever they may do but you don't have any right to comment on anyones personal lives. — 🇮🇳AnalyticalAptitude🇺🇸 (@mayurthumma1) July 10, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Lashed Out At Critics For Questioning His National Award Win: “Take It Back If You Feel Like It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube