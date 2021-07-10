Ever since it was announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan finally have a name for their second born yesterday, all the eyes have been on the star couple for confirmation. But turns out it isn’t the parents giving out any nod as of yet, but Grandpa Randhir Kapoor has stolen the limelight from the two. The veteran actor has confirmed the news.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child after Taimur on February 21, 2021. The star couple unlike their first time, made it a low key affair, and kept the new munchkin away from the media limelight. It’s been almost 6 months to his birth but we haven’t seen much of the new member as of yet, contradictory to Taimur who was all over the Internet within weeks of birth. And now we hear that the little bundle of joy is named Jeh, and grandpa is here to confirm. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what the veteran actor has to say.

Yesterday it was said that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fondly call their second-born Jeh and that they are confused about his legal name. Even Mansoor was considered after his late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a cricket legend. Now turns out that they have stuck to Jeh and confirming that is Randhir Kapoor who said, “Yes, Kareena and Saif’s younger son has been named Jeh,” as per ETimes. He also spilled beans over the fact that the family zeroed down on the name only last week. He said, “We finalised it about a week ago.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan yesterday announced her Pregnancy Bible which is being published by Juggernaut. She wrote, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you,” Kareena Kapoor Khan concluded.

