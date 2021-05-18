Saif Ali Khan is one of those actors in Bollywood who can’t stay away from controversies. From naming his elder son Taimur to his remarks on Ravan to his web show Tandav, the 50-year-old actor never shies away from expressing his views on anything and everything. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when netizens protested after Saif & wife Kareena Kapoor Khan named their elder son Taimur.

Netizens slammed the couple for naming their son Taimur and associated it with Timur, the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia who invaded India in 1938.

A few months later, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke on naming her son Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan and told PTI, “What happened about his name was just ghastly. It was disgusting and I’ll never forget it. It has obviously scarred me deeply as a person, as a mother. What I name my child, what I call him, is completely my discretion and of nobody else’s concern.”

Later in an interview with Delhi Times, Saif broke his silence on the name controversy and said, “ thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’… So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular. And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do.”

Taimur Ali Khan is now 4-year-old and the couple hasn’t changed the name. Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child – a son and has not revealed the name yet to the fans or media.

