Kangana Ranaut Tests COVID Negative; Says, "There Are People Who Get Offended If You Show Disrespect Towards The Virus"

Days after staying quarantined at home, Kangana Ranaut has finally tested negative for COVID 19. The Thalaivi star informed fans about the same on social media. The actress, who had landed into trouble over her post about testing positive, has gone ahead and expressed how she has been asked not to speak anything against the Coronavirus as it may ‘offend’ people. The star had been staying at home amid her COVID 19 battle and had been sharing updates on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kangana wrote, “Hello everyone, I have tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs… yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus….anyways thanks for all your wishes and love.” While quarantining at home, Kangana celebrated Eid and shared photos on social media with fans. Not just this, she even shared photos of dishes she ate while recovering from COVID 19.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s original post where she informed fans about testing COVID 19 positive was removed by Instagram and the actress took to her stories to slam the platform for it. The Tejas star was detected with COVID 19 when she was planning to go back to Himachal Pradesh amid the Mumbai lockdown.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film’s release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 surge. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. She also announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

What are your thoughts on Kangana defeating COVID? Share your views in the comments section below.

