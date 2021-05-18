No doubt, Radhe is breaking records on OTT, Salman Khan fans are having a tough time defending it on social media. It’s a truth that the film hasn’t fulfilled the expectations which even Salman fans are accepting. Ever since it released, haters and even commoners are trolling the film and it’s clearly visible as it has gone below Race 3 on IMDb.

Advertisement

Earlier, the film had levelled up the ratings of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii (2.4 out of 10). But in just a matter of a couple of days, Salman’s latest release has now become his lowest-rated film on IMDb and that too by beating a dud like Race 3.

Advertisement

On IMDb, Race 3 holds a rating of 1.9 out of 10 with over 38,000 votes. On the other hand, Radhe has fetched over 116,000 votes in mere 5 days of its release. It’s now standing at a rating of 1.7 out of 10. Now, that’s a feat Salman Khan would have never imagined in his dream.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kanungo in key roles. The film released on Ramzan Eid i.e. 13th May 2021. It’s currently streaming on ZEE5 and through pay-per-view, ZEEPlex, on Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and Videocon D2H.

While in India, people are watching Radhe online, in overseas, it’s available in theatres. Yesterday, we even shared 3-day collection of the film. As per trade estimates, Salman’s Eid release has earned 14 crores approx. at the end of a 3-day theatrical run. Out of this, 10 crores have come from UAE. The extended weekend (4-day) is expected to go past 17 crores at the box office.

Must Read: Exclusive! Himanshi Khurana Is All Set To Enter Bollywood: “I Am In Talks For A Number Of Projects…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube