Salman Khan’s highly awaited Radhe released yesterday all across the globe. The major factor that spiked the pre-release excitement was Salman reprising his character from Wanted. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the worst nightmare. Now, an interesting thing has come to our observation, and it has to do with Akshay Kumar‘s Laxmii.

After the release of any biggie, one website that becomes the topic of discussion is IMDb. Yes, the portal which ranks films on the basis of public voting, pretty much states the opinion of the audience. Unfortunately, for Salman fans, the news isn’t so good as his latest Eid release has hit a new low.

On IMDb, Radhe has fetched a rating of 2.4 out of 10. Till now, over 14.5k people have rated the film which is a huge number. It’s such an unfortunate coincidence that it has levelled the score of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Akshay’s recent release has been rated by over 47k people till now.

We hope Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar listen to people’s voice after the condition of Radhe and Laxmii on IMDb!

(note: as word-of-mouth of Radhe is negative, expect a fall in ratings as you read this piece).

Meanwhile, the good news for Salman and the team is, the film has off to a good start in the overseas market.

As per the trade estimates flowing in for day 1, Radhe has made around $400,000 (2.94 crores INR) globally. Now, that’s really a good start considering the film is running with 50% occupancy in key markets. Now, all eyes are set on the weekend as the word-of-mouth isn’t working in favour.

