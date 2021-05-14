Yesterday, May 13, was a big day for all the Salman Khan fans as they received the biggest Eidi from their superstar. Fans waiting for his much-awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, were finally able to watch it, and that too in the comfort of their homes. But was the wait of 2 years worth it?

Advertisement

Reportedly, Salman & Disha starrer failed to create a mark on viewers’ hearts and could not strike the right chords with the audience. After the movie opted for a multiplatform release model, there was the option to watch it from the comfort of one’s home. Millions of people watched the film yesterday and thousands of them even voted on IMDb.

Advertisement

On IMDb, the rating of Radhe is as low as 2.4 out of 10, becoming one of Salman Khan’s lowest-rated films. Saawan… The Love Season (2006) and Race 3 (2019) have worse scores than Salman’s latest release, with IMDb ratings of 2.2 and 1.9, respectively. It’s quite evident that the film has failed in impressing the viewers.

For the unversed, Radhe is inspired by the Korean film The Outlaws. That film has a good IMDb rating of 7.2. Even the early reviews of this Salman Khan starrer too have not been that great.

We, at Koimoi, have given this film 1.5 stars out of 5. According to our review, it will be best if you skip this Salman & Disha starrer and watch Wanted instead. To check out the complete review, click here.

Apart from Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Have you watched this movie yet? If yes, then how much did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta In Trouble! FIR Filed Against Her For Using Casteist Slur

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube