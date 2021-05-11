Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday gave a glimpse of the new normal in her life, stating that the balcony was turning into a forest and the children were becoming masked superheroes.

Twinkle posted her comment with a picture of her daughter Nitara on Instagram. In the image, Nitara is seen wearing a mask and sunglasses.

“The new normal: The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation,” Twinkle Khanna wrote as the caption.

Twinkle Khanna added: “They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here. #littleheroes”.

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple has two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Meanwhile, author-producer Twinkle Khanna has praised James McAvoy saying although the Scottish actor may not have the telepathic superpowers of his “X-Men” avatar, Professor X, but he has something almost as great — empathy.

Twinkle re-shared a video of the Hollywood star, where he is seen asking fans to help India deal with the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. He asked them to donate in order to raise funds for Covid-19 resources.

