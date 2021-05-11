There are just a couple of Bollywood and television stars who made the headlines over the years for their bold statements, outspokenness, and even the roles they place. While Kangana Ranaut is topping the list currently, actress Pooja Bedi was among the top in the ’90s.

Advertisement

The actress, who turns a year older today, never minces her words. She was in the news when she commented on her father, Kabir Bedi’s tying the knot for the second time, creating a lot of ruckus. But today, we talk to you about the time the actress was banned in the ’90s by Doordarshan.

Advertisement

Scratching your head to figure out what she did to get the channel to ban her? Well, it was owing to Pooja Bedi and Marc Robinson’s 1991 condom ad for Kamasutra. Being the first-of-its-kind ad, this Alyque Padamsee directed commercial was considered controversial.

The Kamasutra ad, that got her banned by the broadcaster, was shot in order to spread awareness about AIDS and promote safe s*x. According to a report by Asianet, the 1991 commercial featured a sequence showing the duo under a shower. While the idea behind the ad was good, it wasn’t approved by Doordarshan, and thus it was banned. Did you know about this? We bet you didn’t have a clue!

Earlier this year, birthday girl Pooja Bedi took to her Instagram and shared some scintillating pictures from the 1991 ad shoot. She had captioned it, “GOSH!!! Some of the WOW stills taken during my shoot for the @kamasutracondoms advt in 1991 by the late @prabhudasgupta .”

In a 2011 interview, Pooja had opened up about this advertisement and said that when she signed the ad, she was told she had to be in the shower and Marc Robinson on a boat. However, it was only when she reached the sets that she got to know that he would be in the shower with her.

Happy Birthday, Pooja Bedi.

Must Read: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Dal Rice To Hrithik Roshan’s Samosas: Know The Comfort Food Of Your Favourite Celebs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube