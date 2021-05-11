Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive fan following and earn in crores for their film projects. But enjoying the luxurious lifestyle comes with a cost. In order to stay in the entertainment business, celebs have to spend rigorous hours at the gym and always watch what they’re eating.

As a result, fitness comes of utmost importance for Bollywood celebrities. This automatically rules out all the junk food we common folks have the luxury of just ordering. Celebs are human too and they sometimes indulge in comfort foods.

Scroll down and check out these Bollywood celebrities’ favourite comfort food that they enjoy hogging – but not all the time.

Salman Khan- Biryani

Anyone who knows Salman is very well aware of his undying love for Biryani. Of course, his mother’s hand cooked biryani tops the list but he once revealed that his go-to place for a biryani fix is Cafe Noorani, which is located opposite the Haji Ali Durgah. Besides this mouthwatering dish, the Radhe star also loves kebabs and modak.

Shah Rukh Khan – Dal-Rice with pickle

Shah Rukh is a true blue Delhite. The King of Bollywood believes in eating moderately and keeping his diet controlled. But like every Delhite he too loves Punjabi chat. However, when it comes to comfort food he likes to eat dal and rice with pickle.

Sonam Kapoor – Pav Bhaji

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has grown up in Juhu, and this Mumbai neighbourhood is well known for the most delicious food at every nook and corner. So it comes with no surprise this Bollywood fashionista also has her preferences. As per GQ India, Sonam had said, “A guy near Cooper Hospital in Juhu serves the best pav bhaji. (But) I also love the one at Amar Juice Centre. The Elco Pani Puri is the best pani puri I have had in my life. My other favourite street foods in Mumbai are Mani’s dosa at Khar, the Vada Pav joints outside Mithibai College, the rolls at Ayub’s in Kala Ghoda and the sandwiches outside SNDT.”

Hrithik Roshan – Samosa

Hrithik Roshan may be the ‘Greek God’ but his preferred comfort food item is desi. The Krrish star’s favourite Indian savoury snack is the piping hot samosa. The Bollywood actor can eat around a dozen easily in one sitting!

Deepika Padukone- Idli

Deepika was brought up in South India. This means the actress has an eclectic taste in South Indian cuisine. The Cocktail actress loves idli and seafood.

Anushka Sharma- Indian Chinese Food

Anushka Sharma is not one for junk food like pizzas and burgers but loves home-cooked meals more than anything else. However, the actress loves Indian Chinese food from Samarpan in Bengaluru, as per GQ India.

