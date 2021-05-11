Come what may, Salman Khan sticks to his words. “Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi, fir mai khudki bhi nai sunta” is literally the scenario here. The superstar is releasing his Eid 2021 treat Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Thursday. The film stars Disha Patani as the leading lady.

Like most Bhai films, Radhe is expected to be high on action. The film is an art of the state and fans cannot wait for their dose of entertainment. The Prabhudheva directorial was initially planned to release last year but the COVID pandemic spoilt all the plans.

Koimoi got into a conversation with Salman Khan and asked if Radhe is his best action film to date. To this, the actor replied, “So with every film, the action I am doing is getting more and more difficult! Now I don’t know whether the action is difficult or is it getting difficult for me? But still, I am at it. I believe till the time you can do action, you can romance and I like to romance so I am doing action and people like to see action and romance, so that is what I am doing!”

Salman Khan definitely has a point here and as always, we love his wit!

Meanwhile, during the conversation, Salman Khan also opened up about his no-kissing policy. It all began as there has been a lot of noise about the actor kissing duct tape during the intimate scene in Radhe.

While talking about working with Disha Patani, the actor said, “It was superb working with her, and she’s amazing. She’s very good, talented, hardworking and stunning. And look at me, I kissed a duck tape, strange man I am.”

Later on, Salman Khan even hinted that he wants to ensure nothing is ‘uncomfortable’ in his film, for either actors or the viewers. So, that’s why he sticks to his no-kissing policy.

