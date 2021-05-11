Vijay Sethupathi has been one of the busiest actors in the Tamil Industry. Well, we are in no way complaining about this as we are fans would love to see more of him. And it looks like Christmas came early this year folks! We have a piece of good news for all you fans who were wishing to see more of Sethupathi.

Advertisement

After his killer role in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master, Vijay was seen in the anthology Kutty Story and then in the Telugu film Uppena. Meanwhile, the actor has returned to the television industry as a host. Yes! You heard it right. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in Times Now News, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to host MasterChef in Tamil. This comeback of the actor on television is going to be a treat for all the viewers. A new promo of the show has been released in which we can see the actor getting down from a helicopter. Have a look.

Advertisement

For the unversed, MasterChef is a popular competitive cooking show format created by Franc Roddam. Then it was later adapted in Australia and many other countries. It is now produced in more than 40 countries and airs in over 200 territories. And we love it that the Tamil version will be hosted by non-other than Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay had previously hosted Namma Ooru Hero on Sun Tv, which was a success. Talking about films, the actor has many upcoming films that include Laabam, Tuglaq Durbar, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Maamanithan, Viduthalai, 9(1)(a) (Malayalam), Mumbaikkar (Hindi) and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Well, Vijay Sethupathi is all geared up to shoot his next with Katrina Kaif, and we know fans are too excited for it. Now you tell us how excited are you to watch the actor host MasterChef Tamil?

Must Read: Shruti Haasan On Paying Her Own Bills: “I Don’t Have My Daddy Or Mommy Helping Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube