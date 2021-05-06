Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She may be one of the most loved stars by fans but she is known to a bit of a recluse, preferring her own space and a small circle of friends over all else. It only makes sense as to why she has largely stayed away from social media as well.

However, the actress made her Instagram debut in 2017. Since then fans have been getting a glimpse of her domestic life. Interestingly, scrolling through her Instagram page you will find a glimpse or two of her cosy Mumbai home. So let’s take a tour of Sooryavanshi actress.

Katrina Kaif’s rustic living room

Bharat actress’ home decor follows a carefree aesthetic with fun decor pieces thrown together. Her apartment is a comforting sanctuary where the star can let her hair down. One of the interesting corners of the living room in her apartment features stacks of books sitting alongside carved wooden candle stands and colourful cabinets. All of it has a distressed finish that gives them the appearance of antiques picked up during her travels.

Katrina Kaif’s apartment even has a weathered-looking set of shelves that display the many awards she has earned during her career. Light wooden flooring and mini mirrors make the area look larger as well.

Katrina’s boho-chic apartment is all woody & warm

Tiger Zinda Hai actress‘ apartment has all the prints and patterns that come together in her living space. It seems the actress has a thing for art, and her walls are covered in framed finds as her white-washed wooden walls feature busy paintings in earthy hues. Several patterned rugs decorating her home are also found. The colourful print of her multicoloured couch, sitting under piles of embroidered cushions embellished with mirrors and tassels cannot be missed.

Katrina Kaif’ Restroom

If you are planning to give your own bath area a makeover then Katrina’s restroom is a must-see. Her love for wooden accents is also visible here. She has brought together wooden accents with soothing shades of ivory, and one of its highlights is a prettily carved wooden clothes hook. Her restroom is also loaded up with various skincare products on her minimal wooden shelves she’s installed by her washbasin and mirror.

Katrina Kaif’s cosiest bedroom

Unlike the rest of her home which is packed with quirky pieces, Katrina Kaif’s bedroom seems to be a pristine, no-clutter space and soothing whites take centre stage. Back in 2017, the star had shared a sneak peek of her bedroom that is covered in large white and purple cushions. However, the highlight of her bed linens is the bright yellow blanket.

