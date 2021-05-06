Ranbir Kapoor is like the Brad Pitt of Bollywood, a lover boy! He has had multiple relationships in the past and each one of them has been controversial in some way or the other. He’s currently dating Alia Bhatt, and even plans to settle with her soon. But before that, he made a lot of noise for his romance with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Read on for an interesting throwback today!

As most know, Ranbir cheated on Deepika when he began filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The Ram Leela actress even opened up about it and shared how she had given him multiple chances! But he was quick to begin his new romance with Katrina.

Irrespective of their personal equation, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been a hit pair on-screen. They have given us some major hits like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno amongst others. During Tamasha’s promotions, a reporter had messed up and ended up calling DP as Katrina Kaif.

The reporter in a viral video could be heard saying, “Hi Ranbir, Hi Katrina” until he realized and was quick to add, “sorry, Deepika. I’m really really sorry.” Both Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor tried their hard to act normal and smiled but that sure was an awkward spot to be in!

Deepika Padukone was really sweet as she laughed and just said, “Thanks!” Later, when the journalist apologized again, the Tamasha actress responded, “No, no. It’s okay.”

Check out the viral video here:

While that remains a thing of the past, fans can’t wait for a Ranbir and Deepika collab again. There have been no reports of a film starring both the actors yet!

